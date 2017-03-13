Mt. Rest – Jeanette Stone, 85, of 658 Cassidy Bridge Road, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at her residence.

Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rachel “Bessie” Cobb Stone. Ms. Stone was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include a brother, Dewey Stone of Mt. Rest; sister, Leathel Fulmer of West Columbia; nieces, Donna Pell (Jim) Tompkins, Chenelle Blackwell, and Sandy (Bob) Johnson; great-nephew, Scott Johnson; great-niece, Helen Tompkins; and great-great-niece, Mia Romero.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, JR Stone; sisters, Vera Stone, Margie Blackwell, and Shirley Pell.

A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 13, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandfierfuneralhome.com

