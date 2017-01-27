Jeffrey MacDonald appeal and the link to a Seneca death

Lawyers for the convicted murderer Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald have filed a new appeal based on what they say is evidence discovered thru modern day DNA technology. MacDonald, a military surgeon, was convicted in North Carolina in 1979 of killing his pregnant wife and two young children nine years earlier. He has been in prison since and today is 72 years old. MacDonald has long contended that he saw at least four intruders inside his home—one of which he described as a blonde-haired, floppy hat woman. The woman was alleged to have been Helena Stoeckley who moved to Seneca and died in an apartment there 1983 years later. Stoeckley was 30 years old but the coroner, Ted Durham, said autopsy results indicated she died of natural causes.

