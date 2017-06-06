Jeremiah E. Turbeville Sr.

Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville Sr. died Sunday at Catawba Regional Hospitce in Newton, North Carolina. He was a Walhalla native, the husband of Jane Parsons Turbeville, and the owner/operator of the Office Machine Center in Seneca. A memorial service will be 2 pm Friday at Seneca Baptist Church; the family receives friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678 or to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Turbeville family.

