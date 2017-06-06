Jeremiah E. Turbeville Sr.
He is survived by:
Wife: Jane Parsons Turbeville
Sons: Jeremiah E. Turbeville Jr. and wife Tanya of Newton, NC, William Gregory Turbeville of Tallahassee, FL
Grandsons: Andrew and Grant Turbeville of Newton, NC
Sister: Lena T. Waugh of Charlotte, NC
Half-Sister: Anne T. McClary of N. Myrtle Beach, SC
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.at Seneca Baptist Church in Seneca, SC.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678 or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
.
Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Turbeville family.