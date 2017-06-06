Jeremiah E. Turbeville Sr.

Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville Sr. passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice in Newton. Born in Walhalla, SC on April 13, 1943, he was the son of the late W.J. Turbeville and Frances Cowan Turbeville Long. Jeremiah was a native of Seneca, SC, graduate of Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, KY, owner/operator of the Office Machine Center in Seneca, SC, and was a member of Seneca Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-sister, Jane Stivender of Greenville, SC; and half-brother, Joseph Turbeville of Seneca, SC.



He is survived by: Wife: Jane Parsons Turbeville Sons: Jeremiah E. Turbeville Jr. and wife Tanya of Newton, NC, William Gregory Turbeville of Tallahassee, FL Grandsons: Andrew and Grant Turbeville of Newton, NC Sister: Lena T. Waugh of Charlotte, NC Half-Sister: Anne T. McClary of N. Myrtle Beach, SC A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.at Seneca Baptist Church in Seneca, SC. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678 or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Turbeville family.