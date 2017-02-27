“Jericho” is housing unit for those with special needs/disabilities

Groundbreaking took place today in Central for a housing community to serve those with special needs and disabilities. Each of 11 residents at the Jericho Project is to be mentored and assisted by the students at Southern Wesleyan University. Making possible the project: Southern Wesleyan University, the boards of Disabilities and Special Needs in both Pickens and Anderson counties. The goal is to allow the special needs and disabilities residents to live more independent lives and give the involved students a life learning experience for them the rest of their lives. Southern Wesleyan University announced the development of the first of three phases of a special needs housing community March 14, 2016. The first phase involves building one four-bedroom unit, seven two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units The initial phase will cost $2 million. Housing will be constructed on a 3.4 acre tract between Wesleyan Drive and College Street owned by the university, made available through a long-term lease. .Projected for completion January 2018.

