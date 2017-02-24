Jerry Holbrooks

Seneca – Jerry Henry Holbrooks, 59, husband of Martha Leroy Holbrooks of Return Church Road died Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his residence. Funeral Services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. A message of condolence maybe sent by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Holbrooks Family.

