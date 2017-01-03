Jerry McBride

Anderson – Gerald “Jerry” Paul McBride, 62, of 87 Hunters Lane, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Regency Hospital. A graveside service will be held 1 pm, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Fair Play Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 201 Fair Play Church Road, Fair Play, SC 29643. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandierfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+