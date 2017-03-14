Westminster, SC — Jeryl Leon Archer, 72, husband of Elice Ann “Cricket” Archer, of 132 West Bennett Road, Westminster, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A native of Dover, Arkansas, Mr. Archer was born on September 28, 1944 to the late Raymond and Edith Williams Archer. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. He was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Archer is survived by his children: Jeryl Leon Archer, II of Post Falls, ID, Cheryl E. Armstrong of Modesto, CA and Deanna M. Coulter of North Dakota; stepchildren: Kay Lowery (Roddie) of Walhalla, SC, Neysa Cantrell (Jess) of Walhalla, SC, Wesley Stegall of Walhalla, SC and Robert Stegall of Seneca, SC; sister: Diane Nixon of Wilberton, OK; eight grandchildren, thirteen step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and thirteen step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Archer was preceded in death by three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at the home.