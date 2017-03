Mountain Rest, SC— Jo Laverne Crane, 81, wife of the late Berry Crane, Jr., of 320 Abbey Road, Mountain Rest, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. George Health Care Center. A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Baptist Church Cemetery on …..Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, Attn: Hospice Center, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+