Job event to make parts for automakers

Eastanollee, Georgia is the place to be this afternoon if you are interested in one of the many jobs that are being created in Stephens County to supply a pair of auto makers. The Toccoa plant of Nifco KTW invites those interested to come to The Pointe Church’s Family Life Center at 111 Fieldcrest Drive, Eastanollee between 1 and 5 this afternoon. The plant is recruiting workers to assembly operators, injection molding operators, internal transport/packing/forklift operators, maintenance associates, paint line operators, paint systems technicians, production planners, quality associates, robotic automation technicians and tool setter/set-up technicians. On Friday a grand opening/ribbon cutting was held at the Haystone-Brady Industrial Park. Nifco KTW makes injection-molding parts for BMW and Mercedes-Benz plants.

