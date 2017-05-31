Joe Riley “shocked” by Seneca accomplishment

The former longtime Charleston mayor, Joe Riley, wants to raise money to allow his city to build an African-American museum. And Riley was taken aback when told by Seneca Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie O’Kelley that Seneca had succeeded in opening its own museum to reflect African-American history. Taken aback may be a mild reaction. O’Kelley, who talked to Riley, said the Charlestonian was shocked that a city of Seneca’s size could pull off such a project. Meantime, the Bertha Lee Strickland Museum is preparing to host a new exhibit. “The Green Book” is a travel guide of more than 300 African American cultural destinations across the state. In a special meeting last night, at the recommendation of City Administrator Greg Dietterick, the city council appropriated $8,800 to accommodate the Green Book exhibit and $7 thousand dollars for a security system to protect the museum. Councilman Dana Moore says he’s a supporter of the museum, but is concerned that spending on the museum this year has exceeded its budget by $30 thousand.

