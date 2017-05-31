Joe Riley “shocked” by Seneca accomplishment

The former longtime Charleston mayor, Joe Riley, wants to raise money to allow his city to build an African-American museum.  And Riley was taken aback when told by Seneca Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie O’Kelley that Seneca had succeeded in opening its own museum to reflect African-American history.  Taken aback may be a mild reaction.  O’Kelley, who talked to Riley, said the Charlestonian was shocked that a city of Seneca’s size could pull off such a project.  Meantime, the Bertha Lee Strickland Museum is preparing to host a new exhibit.  “The Green Book” is a travel guide of more than 300 African American cultural destinations across the state.  In a special meeting last night, at the recommendation of City Administrator Greg Dietterick, the city council appropriated $8,800 to accommodate the Green Book exhibit and $7 thousand dollars for a security system to protect the museum.  Councilman Dana Moore says he’s a supporter of the museum, but is concerned that spending on the museum this year has exceeded its budget by $30 thousand.

 

 