John Boyd is prosective new owner of Covidien property

The 74 acres near Seneca that most recently was occupied by a Covidien manufacturing plant is about to change hands. And one of the two prospective owners says he and his partner are working on a master plan for the property and have a couple of potential tenants for the highway 28 building that, over the years, was Kendall, Tyco, and more recently Covidien. But John Boyd tells 101.7/WGOG NEWS it’s too soon to say exactly what will happen with the property. Boyd is making himself known to community leaders and says he has been in touch with Seneca and Oconee County about zoning and other matters.

