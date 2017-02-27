Tamassee, SC— John Charles Papendick, 62, husband of Elizabeth “Betsy” Riordan, of 805 Watermelon Way, Tamassee, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. A celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, 601 Children’s Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507, The American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615, or The American Lung Association, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Family is at the home.

