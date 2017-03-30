Walhalla, SC — John Colby Pillsbury, 88, husband of Alfreda Ann Pillsbury, of 781 Pickett Post Road, Walhalla, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 170 Bountyland Road, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

