Salem, SC — John “Doug” Douglas Talley, 66, husband of Elizabeth “Libby” Wright Talley, of 251 Crestwood Drive, Salem, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Salem United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to, Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 42, Salem, SC 29676. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

