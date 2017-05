Walhalla, SC — John Joseph Sass, 68, husband of Judy Ann Smith Sass, of 209 N. Pine Street, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Friday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.