Joseph “Joe” Hunt

Marietta, GA – Joseph “Joe” Ralph Hunt, 64, of 3568 Turtle Cove Court SE, passed away peacefully after a brave and dignified battle with cancer on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Wellstar Community Hospice. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, 475 Dickson Avenue NW, Marietta, GA 30066 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 204 N Isundega Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

