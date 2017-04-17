Salem, SC — Joseph “Troy” William Lusk, 82, husband of Leslie Vernell Madden Lusk, of 415 David Lusk Drive, Salem, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Cottingham Hospice House.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Issaquena Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Fund, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

