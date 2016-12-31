Seneca, SC— Joyce Lee Martin Stanley, 75, wife of the late Charles Fonda Stanley, of 115 Gillespie Road, Seneca, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at The Residences at Park Place. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 2, 2017, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from, 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, January 2, 2017, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice of Seneca, 10239 Clemson Blvd. #150, Seneca, SC 9678. The family would like to thank the staff of The Residences at Park Place and Medi Home Hospice of Seneca for their kindness and care. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family is at the home.