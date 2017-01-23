Juanita Mize

Seneca – Juanita Louise Mize, 94, widow of the late Leland Mize, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Facility. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery, of Seneca. The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is at their respective homes. Donations may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 215 Cross Roads Drive, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

