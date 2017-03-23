Juanita Norton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the respectable age of 87. She was raised in the Brasstown community. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, March 24, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Long Creek Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, Adult Sunday School Class, 604 Welcome Church Road, Westminster, SC 2993. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

