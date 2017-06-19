Judge: “Boats and alcohol don’t mix”

A 58-year old Pickens County man has been ordered to prison for three years after he admitted his guilt to a series of incidents involving rage on Lake Keowee. Judge Scott Sprouse in Oconee General Sessions Court this afternoon called Frederick Parrington’s case proof that alcohol and boats don’t mix. Parrington pleaded guilty to boating under the influence, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and threatening the lives of DNR officers. Parrington was arrested last year and has sat in jail since awaiting the disposition of the charges against him. The DNR’s Ron Hedden said he and other officers took especiallyserious Parrington’s threat to take refuge on a lake island, call in a false report, and await officers to arrive so that he could shoot them. The defendant, who has a military background, is said to have been a proficient marksman. Deputy Solicitor Lindsey Simmons said the DNR went to the scene because Parrington, on the day in question, was upset with other boaters on the lake. For his part, Parrington said he was sorry, adding, “I take responsibility.” He conceded that he can’t tolerate alcohol. Defense attorney Danny Day agreed, saying calling his client is a different person when he drinks. Parrington will receive credit for 401 days in jail awaiting today’s court appearance. Once he satisfies the prison term, a term of five years on probation will start. Special conditions include alcohol and mental health testing. He will not be allowed to operate a boat while on probation.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+