Judge: “Can’t leapfrog the process”

A man who was judged not guilty by reason of insanity in an Oconee County homicide case is bidding for release from the custody of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Jason Mark Carter appeared today in an Oconee courtroom as his attorney argued that doctors now say his client no longer requires Department of Mental Health treatment. Carter was remanded to mental health custody in Columbia in 2009 after being ruled not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather—Debbie and Kevin Perkins—at their home near Seneca three years earlier. An attorney for the mental health department, Allen Powell, said before approving a release there is a process involved, including a committee review. And the judge agreed, telling Carter and his lawyer, “You can’t leapfrog the process.” Defense attorney McGuire said Carter is willing to quickly satisfy DMH requirements that Carter explain where he intends to live and how he is to receive support. The judge continued the matter for 90 days.

