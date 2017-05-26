Judge denies temporary restraining order

The temporary restraining order sought against Pioneer Rural Water District has been denied. An order signed today by Judge McIntosh denies the temporary restraining order that Oconee County and the cities of Seneca and Westminster sought in the construction of the treatment plant. At the same time, however, the judge put Pioneer on notice. Here’s the order in its entirety: “Plaintiff’s motion for a Temporary Restraining Order is DENIED. Plaintiff waited until after defendant began construction and had lined up its finances before seeking the Temporary Restraining Order. Additionally, the status quo is that the construction of the project is underway. Defendant is put on notice that any and all monies expended on the project subsequent to the hearing on the Temporary Restraining Order is done at its own risk. Pioneer’s attorney to draft formal order.”

