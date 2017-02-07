Judge rejects plea after defendant’s admission

Judge Scott Sprouse declared the Oconee General Sessions Court in recess after calling a halt to a proceeding in which a man attempting to plead guilty admitted that he was under the influence of crack cocaine. The admission by Reginald Bernard Smith came under routine questioning after Smith told Sprouse he wanted to plead guilty to charges of resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute crack. But when Smith twice made his admission, the judge said, “Let’s stand down” and ordered that the case will be in recess until 9 o’clock this morning. Smith was arrested by the Westminster police in February 2014.

