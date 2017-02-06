Judge to decide damages in fatal Oconee wreck
A circuit judge from York and Union counties will decide the damages that a Seneca woman receives to compensate for the loss of her adopted daughter in a double-fatality accident more than four years ago in Oconee County. Sixteenth Circuit Judge John Hayes was told today the 2012 accident on highway 24 involved a pickup truck driven by Johnny Alvin Roach and a moped occupied by Adam Ostrander and ChalesC Skelton. Ostrander and Skelton were killed. As the personal representative of her adopted daughter’s estate, Annette Skelton brought a damage suit against Roach. Annette Skelton testified today that her daughter was a 17-year old who worked as Paesano’s Restaurant and aspired to go to cooking school and become a chef. Roach represented himself at the hearing and asked the mother if the moped ran without lights, but the mother said she knew that lights had been attached to the vehicle.