Judge to mull damage award to ex-Walhalla student

A judge said today it’s clear to him there’s liability for civil damages as the result of a sexual assault that occurred two years ago on a bus carrying Walhalla soccer teams back from a match at Pickens. Attorney Trevor White asked Master-in-Equity Steven Kirven to assess damages for his client against two former Walhalla students for their part in an assault that took place at the back of the bus. White’s client is no longer a Walhalla student. Kirven was told that White’s client suffered post traumatic stress disorder as the result of what happened to him and continues to receive counseling from a behavioral health professional. The two former Walhalla students appeared in court today, without an attorney. Originally, the Oconee School District and one other soccer player were defendants in the lawsuit, but attorney White said settlement was reached in that part of the case. Kirven took the damage request under advisement. After saying it was clear to him there’s liability, the master-in-equity said he’s obligated to determine the amount.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+