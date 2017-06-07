Judith Glatz

Salem, SC – Judith Ann Wojcik Glatz, 73, wife of Albert C. Glatz, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at North Greenville Long Term Acute Care Hospital. A funeral mass will celebrated at held 11 am, Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Seneca. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Heart Assoc., Memorial and Tribute Processing Center, PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+