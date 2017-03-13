JUMP INTO KINDERGARTEN EVENTS SCHEDULED AT WALHALLA ELEMENTARY
Will your child attend kindergarten at Walhalla Elementary in the fall of 2017? If so, please plan to join the School District of Oconee County (SDOC) for a special event, Jump into Kindergarten, explains Public Information Officer Dr. Sharon Sanders. “This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the K5 teachers and see the classrooms. There will be two opportunities for this event. The first session will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from 5-6pm. The second session will be Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5-6pm. Please contact the school at 864-886-4480 to RSVP or if you have any questions.” Plan to join the SDOC to help your child get ready for kindergarten.