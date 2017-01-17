Seneca, SC— June M. Davis Owens, 90, wife of Charles Owens, Jr., of 410 Violet Field Lane, Seneca, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Richland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the Oconee Humane Society, P.O. Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at their respective homes.

