West Union, SC — Junius Derrill Ridley, 62, husband of Mary Bates Ramey Ridley, of 4071 Safety Harbor Road, West Union, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017, at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

