Jury picked for new Oconee trial

An Oconee jury has been picked to hear testimony that originated with an incident on New Year’s Eve three years ago and led to the arrest of a man the following day on New Year’s Day. The 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has called the case of Jeremy Stephen Black, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine first offense. But the start of Black’s trial was delayed this morning while Judge Thomas Hughston considers pre-trial motions by both the prosecution and the defense. One of the issues the judge will apparently decide is whether to allow as evidence a video recording of a vehicle searched for drugs. Defense lawyer Keith Denny wants the video to be withheld from the jury because of what he described as a sudden stop of the video at a crucial part of the recording.

