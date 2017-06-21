Jury rules guilty in case of home violence

An Oconee jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against a man charged with hitting his wife at her Westminster area home. Jeffrey Leonard Shelton was found guilty of criminal domestic violence second offense and received the maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,500 fine. Shelton did not testify in his defense. The jury heard Shelton’s estranged wife, Cher, say that he struck her in the head. Mrs. Shelton says she expects her divorce from her husband to be final soon.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+