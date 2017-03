A jury verdict of $152 thousand dollars for the plaintiff ended a two-day trial in the Oconee Common Pleas Court. The money award goes to Oconee resident Roger Whitfield to compensate for the injuries in a 2013 accident at a Myrtle Beach intersection involving his car and a pickup truck driven by Virginia resident Logan Shores. Testifying in his defense, Shores admitted fault and said, at the scene, he apologized. The trial lasted two days.

