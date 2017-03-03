Salem, SC— Kathy Harrington McKenzie, 67, wife of 49 years to Edward Gene McKenzie, of 550 Nimmons Bridge Road, Salem, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Salem First Baptist Chruch. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oconee Humane Society, P.O. Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

