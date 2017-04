Keith Dwain Brock, 73, formerly of Walhalla, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at Seneca Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at First Baptist Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

