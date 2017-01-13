Seneca-Kenneth “Weasel” Lamb, 66, of 143 McCall Circle died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Earles Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1-2:30 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Cancer Center of your choice. The family is at the home of sister, Janice Rochester, 198 Williams Farm Road, Westminster, SC. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

