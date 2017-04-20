Kentucky’s loss is Oconee’s gain

Itron has decided to invest more work at its large complex in West Union. The vice president for global marketing and public affairs at Itron, Sharelynn Moore, has released a statement to 101.7/WGOG NEWS from corporate offices in Liberty Lake, Washington. It reads: “Itron is transitioning gas meter production from Owenton, Kentucky to our North American metering center of excellence in West Union, South Carolina.” Itron is believed to have employed 400 workers in Owenton, Kentucky.

