Kevin Ramey engages Pioneer officials

Seat Two nominee Kevin Ramey engaged Pioneer officials yesterday about the wisdom of dispensing with wholesale deals with two municipalities in favor drawing raw water from Lake Hartwell and treating it for distribution from a location near the Golden Corner Commerce Park. And Ramey’s questions and comments drew responses from Pioneer General Manager Terry Pruitt and board members Jerry Barlow and the chairman, Barry Stevenson. First, Ramey asked about negotiations between Pioneer and Seneca and Westminster for better wholesale rates. It’s Ramey’s conclusion that the re-payment of a construction loan will require an extra $17 million dollars. Pruitt had a response to Ramey, saying, Westminster offered to drop its rate by 30-cents, but Seneca did not offer to drop its rates. Others at the meeting table and in the audience joined in. Customer Ryan Honea said he fears that without a treatment plant, Pioneer would eventually cede its operations to Seneca and there would be economic development ramifications felt by the southern part of the county.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+