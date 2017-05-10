Kevin Ramey to challenge for Pioneer seat

A challenge is in the works for at least one board seat during tomorrow’s nomination meeting at the Pioneer Rural Water District, 101.7/WGOG NEWS has learned. The challenger will be Townville resident Kevin Ramey, who was working this morning to ensure that his name will be placed in nomination. Ramey seeks Seat #2 now held by Tommy Grant, who is said to be planning to offer again. Challenger Ramey says he became interested in January when he learned that Pioneer was building a treatment plant. He is a brother of Westminster Mayor Brian Ramey, who believes his city will be jeopardized if the plant is built and Pioneer ends its water purchase arrangement with the city. In answer to a question by 101.7/WGOG NEWS, Kevin Ramey said he believes he’ll be able to separate family from the issues to represent the Pioneer customers of District #2.

