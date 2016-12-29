Kick the tobacco habit, for good

Smokers who want to kick the habit are likely to make a New Year’s resolution. The South Carolina Tobacco Quitline can help, no matter the stage of the quit process that you are in. The DHEC-administered S.C. Tobacco Quitline features free, one-on-one telephone coaching, web-based and text message support, help to develop personalized quit plans and, to eligible callers, free nicotine replacement therapy—such as patches, gum, and lozenges. The Quitline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week with capability to enroll online. The number to call is 1/800-QUIT-NOW (1/800-784-8669.)

