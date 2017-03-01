West Union – Kirk Ray Turner, 59, of 1233 Anderson Street and formerly of Westminster, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, March 3, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

