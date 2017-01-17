KKK literature distributed in Walhalla

Some Walhallans were surprised to find literature from the Klu Klux Klan left on their property, and at least one called law enforcement. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw has confirmed his office received a few reports over the weekend and is following the reports with an investigation. Crenshaw told 101.7/WGOG NEWS, “My thoughts on this include the people behind it wanting some press coverage for their organization. I will not be identifying the group by name. We are looking at it to address potential littering violations.”

