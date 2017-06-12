Lake Keowee too noisy for a species of timid birds

Too much noise on the northern end of Lake Keowee has chased away the bird of long necks and long legs—the heron. Much to the chagrin of Jack Lewis, president of FOLKS—Friends of Lake Keowee. Lewis writes in the FOLKS newsletter about what happened this year to scare off the herons. The birds had created a nesting and breeding place on a lake island across from the Cliffs at Keowee Vineyard. But the sounds of home construction, a rip rap project on the island, and the alarms that were sounded when a house caught fire apparently proved too much for the timid nature of the herons. Lewis regrets what has happened. The riprapping of the island was a project designed to support the trees on which the herons breeded and built nests. He’s hoping that 2018 will be a quieter year on that end of the lake and that the herons will once again find homes there in large numbers.

