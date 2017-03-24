Lake management plan workshop held in Seneca

For three hours last evening in Seneca, the public had a chance to ask questions and make comments about what should be included in the next shoreline management plan for Lake Hartwell. The office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Hartwell, Georgia sent representatives to Seneca’s Gignilliat Community Center and welcomed the public. The Corps of Engineers held identical workshops this week in Hartwell and Anderson. Ranger Zach Harkness told 101.7/WGOG NEWS: “We’re going thru the very beginning stages of our Shoreline Management plan revision.” If you missed the workshops, you can still register your comments until June 11.

