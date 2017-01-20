Seneca, SC — Lalan “Ralph” Hawkins, 90, husband of the late Dorrie Edith McCall Hawkins, of 515 Benton Street, Seneca, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017, at Belvedere Commons in Seneca. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Newry Church of God, 234 Newry Road, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

