Land deal secures important piece of Oconee history

One of Oconee’s leading historians is smiling about a land purchase that will preserve the spot from which the county’s name of Indian origin was derived. Luther Lyle of the Cherokee Museum of South Carolina in Walhalla says an 11-year effort to acquire privately-owned property became final a week ago. The property is home to Oconee Town, the small Cherokee Indian village for which the county is named. The property adjoins the state’s Oconee Station Historic Site north of Walhalla. On September 1 there will be a big celebration at which there are to be native dances performed. Lyle expects an overflow crowd including Oconee students who will be bused to the location. The property was conveyed for $134 thousand. Most of the money was allocated by the South Carolina Conservation Bank. Donations were also received from individuals, students who held fundraisers, and church groups.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+