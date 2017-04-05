Large crowds anticipated for Clemson spring game

Clemson’s national football championship likely will swell the crowd for Saturday’s Spring Game. And the city will treat the game as if it were a normal game weekend. Access to the downtown neighborhoods will be the same as during a regular home game. According to the city, make sure you can tell office’s where you are going and don’t be offended if you are asked for an address. The plan now, although subject to change, is to keep College Avenue open after the game because of events in the downtown. Another update will be released on Friday.

