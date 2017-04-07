Large home fire remains under investigation

An afternoon fire a week ago devastated a large home in southern Oconee County. The office of Oconee Emergency Services and an insurance company are working in tandem toward making a determination of why the fire started. The location was described to 101.7/WGOG NEWS as the Chandler home and, according to Oconee Emergency Services, the call for help came from Grant Road in the vicinity of W. Pine Grove Road. Shane Gibbs, Oconee Fire Marshal, said because of the extent of damage and the size of the home, 9,000 square feet, the investigation was unable to cover the entire structure.

