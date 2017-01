An application for a large acreage re-zoning goes before Seneca Planning Commission, during its next meeting. Crescent Communities requests a residential-20 zone for 70 acres near Indian Oaks Road. Ed Halbig, planning and community development director, says the property is currently zoned planned development undeveloped. The commissioners have scheduled a public hearing at 6 pm Monday, February 20 at City Hall.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+